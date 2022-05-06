MULTIMEDIA

On National Health Workers Day

ABS-CBN News

Public and private health workers from various hospitals gather in front of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on May 6, 2022, in advance of National Health Workers Day, which is celebrated on May 7. The health workers are demanding for a P25,000 entry salary for Salary Grade 1 (SG1) health workers and the end to contractualization.