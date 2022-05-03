Comelec distributes VCMs in Manila

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Vote Counting Machines distributed in Manila George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 03 2022 12:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers unload election equipment at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on Tuesday. According to election officer Atty. Gregorio Bonifacio, 1,859 Vote-Counting Machines (VCMs) and ballot boxes will be delivered to 87 polling centers in Manila for the final testing and sealing (FTS) tomorrow, May 4. Read More: halalan 2022 Final testing and sealing Rafael Palma Elementary School City of Manila Vote counting machines elections eleksyon VCMs Comelec /sports/05/03/22/nba-suns-eclipse-mavs-despite-doncics-heroics/business/05/03/22/australia-hikes-interest-rates-for-first-time-since-2010/business/05/03/22/protect-your-passwords-online-heres-a-guide-from-google/entertainment/05/03/22/mike-de-leons-restored-itim-to-be-shown-at-cannes/video/news/05/03/22/ragos-allegation-vs-govt-prosecutor-to-be-taken-seriously-official