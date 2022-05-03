Comelec distributes VCMs in Manila

MULTIMEDIA

Vote Counting Machines distributed in Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Workers unload election equipment at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on Tuesday. According to election officer Atty. Gregorio Bonifacio, 1,859 Vote-Counting Machines (VCMs) and ballot boxes will be delivered to 87 polling centers in Manila for the final testing and sealing (FTS) tomorrow, May 4.