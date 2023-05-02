Marikina shoemakers

MULTIMEDIA

Marikina craftsmen create world-class shoes

Joan Bondoc, PNA

Shoemakers Mang Ambo and Canov, both in their 70’s, work to finish pairs of shoes at the Pando Shoe Store in Marikina City on Monday, Labor Day. Marikina craftsmen are known for producing sturdy pairs of shoes for decades providing world-class footwear in the market.