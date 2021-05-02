Home  >  News

Beat the heat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 02 2021 03:16 PM

A kid takes a plunge into the Estero de Vitas along Mel Lopez Boulevard in Tondo, Manila to beat the scorching summer heat as the hot weather prevails over the country on Sunday. A heat index of 45 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dagupan, Pangasinan and 41 degrees in NAIA in Pasay City on Saturday, May 1, according to weather bureau PAGASA. 

