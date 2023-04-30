DOLE opens Labor Day job fair

MULTIMEDIA

DOLE opens 2023 Job Fair ahead of Labor Day

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Job Seekers queue to process forms during a job fair organized by the Department of Labor and Employment at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Sunday, ahead of the observance of the International Labor Day. The job fair offers around 50,000 job opportunities nationwide with 12,000 openings in Metro Manila according to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., who earlier distributed social assistance to select workers.