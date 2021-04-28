MULTIMEDIA

Mother and child perish in Sta. Cruz fire

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection retrieve the remains of Precious De Leon, 6 years old, after she and her mother Frencelyn De Leon were trapped as fire gutted their two-storey apartment in Elias Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday. Two people were killed, while another person, identified as Jonel Mandap, 36 years old, was reported injured during the fire that displaced 5 families.