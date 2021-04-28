MULTIMEDIA
Mother and child perish in Sta. Cruz fire
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 28 2021 02:26 PM
Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection retrieve the remains of Precious De Leon, 6 years old, after she and her mother Frencelyn De Leon were trapped as fire gutted their two-storey apartment in Elias Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday. Two people were killed, while another person, identified as Jonel Mandap, 36 years old, was reported injured during the fire that displaced 5 families.
- /news/04/28/21/proposals-to-defund-ntf-elcac-knee-jerk-reaction-says-solon
- /news/04/28/21/doh-health-workers-job-openings-short-of-applicants
- /news/04/28/21/san-juan-public-schools-get-thousands-of-laptops-tablets
- /overseas/04/28/21/indias-covid-19-death-toll-passes-200000
- /overseas/04/28/21/taiwan-says-china-waging-economic-warfare-against-tech-sector