Strengthening maritime capacity

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard participate during a training on navigation, small boat operations, maintenance, and logistical operations in the West Philippine Sea in Palawan on Saturday. The PCG organized the training under its Task Force Pagsasanay--a comprehensive training for its members on maritime security, maritime safety, maritime law enforcement, maritime search and rescue, and marine environmental protection roles to support the efforts of the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS).