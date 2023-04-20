Bilibid inmates set free

MULTIMEDIA

Bilibid inmates released in detention cell decongestion drive

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Newly released Filipino women inmates make their way out of the National 'Bilibid' Prison in Muntinlupa City, on Thursday. In line with the government's plan to decongest over-crowded detention cells nationwide, more than 500 prisoners were released from prison facilities of the Bureau of Corrections through parole, expiration of sentence with good conduct time allowance, and acquittal of crimes.