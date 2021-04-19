MULTIMEDIA
Fixing lights at Golden Mosque
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 19 2021 02:36 PM
Technicians fix the lighting on the top of the Golden Mosque arch in Globo de Oro, Quiapo, Manila on Monday. Muslims around the world are currently observing Ramadan, a month of prayer and fasting from dawn to sunset, which will end with Eid al Fitr or the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" on May 12.
