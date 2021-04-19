MULTIMEDIA

Fixing lights at Golden Mosque

Technicians fix the lighting on the top of the Golden Mosque arch in Globo de Oro, Quiapo, Manila on Monday. Muslims around the world are currently observing Ramadan, a month of prayer and fasting from dawn to sunset, which will end with Eid al Fitr or the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" on May 12.