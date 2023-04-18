MULTIMEDIA

PNR train derails at Don Bosco Crossing

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Rail inspectors and personnel assess the tracks and carriages of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) train that derailed near the Don Bosco Crossing in Makati City between Pasay Road and EDSA stations on Tuesday. Southbound trips from Pasay Road station have been suspended while trips from Gov Pascual, Malabon and Tutuban to Vito Cruz station in Manila remain operational as PNR management rush to clear the site for the immediate resumption of all scheduled trips.



