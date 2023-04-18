Home > News MULTIMEDIA PNR train derails at Don Bosco Crossing Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 18 2023 04:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Rail inspectors and personnel assess the tracks and carriages of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) train that derailed near the Don Bosco Crossing in Makati City between Pasay Road and EDSA stations on Tuesday. Southbound trips from Pasay Road station have been suspended while trips from Gov Pascual, Malabon and Tutuban to Vito Cruz station in Manila remain operational as PNR management rush to clear the site for the immediate resumption of all scheduled trips. Read More: Philippine National Railways Don Bosco Crossing Pasay Road station derailment /sports/04/18/23/still-one-game-at-a-time-for-final-4-bound-la-salle/entertainment/04/18/23/headliners-at-2023-rakrakan-festival-revealed/news/04/18/23/bjmp-eyeing-more-facilities-to-ease-congestion/entertainment/04/18/23/michelle-yeoh-urges-women-to-resist-being-put-in-a-box/video/news/04/18/23/mga-pinoy-sa-sudan-humihingi-ng-tulong-sa-pamahalaan