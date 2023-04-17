Home > News MULTIMEDIA Four Degamo slay suspects attend preliminary investigation Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 17 2023 04:44 PM | Updated as of Apr 17 2023 06:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber National Bureau of Investigation operatives escort the four suspects in the killing of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo after attending the preliminary investigation at the Department of Justice, Monday. The DOJ panel of prosecutors set the next hearing on April 24, 2023. Read More: Degamo slay Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo Department of Justice preliminary investigation /overseas/04/17/23/france-calls-on-china-to-act-responsibly-over-taiwan/entertainment/04/17/23/look-kaladkaren-serves-as-star-patroller-for-tv-patrol/news/04/17/23/ph-czech-republic-strengthen-ties-in-defense-agriculture/business/04/17/23/ph-on-track-in-some-sustainable-devt-goals-behind-on-others/sports/04/17/23/china-basketball-teams-thrown-out-after-match-fixing-claims