Four Degamo slay suspects attend preliminary investigation

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 17 2023 04:44 PM | Updated as of Apr 17 2023 06:37 PM

Degamo slay suspects attend preliminary investigation

National Bureau of Investigation operatives escort the four suspects in the killing of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo after attending the preliminary investigation at the Department of Justice, Monday. The DOJ panel of prosecutors set the next hearing on April 24, 2023. 

