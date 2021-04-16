Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Failing grade' Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 16 2021 12:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students stage a protest in front of the Commission on Higher Education headquarters in Quezon City Friday to demand a roadmap from the government for the safe return of students to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The students decried the plan being floated on the return to face-to-face classes without clear guidelines for the schools during the pandemic. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 schools education CHED classes roadmap /video/news/04/17/21/duque-says-unsure-of-current-covid-19-vaccines-protection-span-vs-variants/video/news/04/17/21/galvez-says-more-covid-19-vaccines-arriving-in-3rd-quarter-of-2021/life/04/17/21/frontline-nurse-shocked-and-touched-by-taylor-swift-gift/news/04/17/21/11-sugatan-sa-banggaan-ng-bus-at-truck-sa-iloilo/entertainment/04/17/21/maine-mendoza-apologizes-as-decade-old-tweets-resurface