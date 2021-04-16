Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

'Failing grade'

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 16 2021 12:14 PM

'Failing grade'

Students stage a protest in front of the Commission on Higher Education headquarters in Quezon City Friday to demand a roadmap from the government for the safe return of students to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The students decried the plan being floated on the return to face-to-face classes without clear guidelines for the schools during the pandemic. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   schools   education   CHED   classes   roadmap  