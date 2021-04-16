MULTIMEDIA

'Failing grade'

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Students stage a protest in front of the Commission on Higher Education headquarters in Quezon City Friday to demand a roadmap from the government for the safe return of students to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The students decried the plan being floated on the return to face-to-face classes without clear guidelines for the schools during the pandemic.

