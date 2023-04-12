MULTIMEDIA

Rescue operation at MRT-3

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Rescue workers attend to an unidentified female passenger who allegedly jumped onto the tracks of the southbound side of MRT-3 Quezon Avenue station in Quezon City on Wednesday. The passenger was found alive and has been transported to the East Avenue Medical Center according to the MRT-3 management.

Editor's note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies.

The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

Information and Crisis Intervention Center

(02) 804-HOPE (4673)

0917-558-HOPE (4673) or (632) 211-4550

0917-852-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-6876

0917-842-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-4084

In Touch Crisis Lines:

0917-572-HOPE or (632) 211-1305

(02) 893-7606 (24/7)

(02) 893-7603 (Mon-Fri, 9 am-5 pm)

Globe (63917) 800.1123 or (632) 506.7314

Sun (63922) 893.8944 or (632) 346.8776