Protest vs ‘Balikatan Exercises 2023’

MULTIMEDIA

Groups protest ‘Balikatan Exercises 2023’

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Protesters burn a US flag as they express opposition to the "Balikatan Exercises 2023” outside the Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group denounced the ongoing joint U.S.-Philippines military exercise, the largest Balikatan exercise this year, with 12,000 US troops and 5,000 Philippine soldiers expected to participate in the annual combined joint exercise in April via the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the two countries.