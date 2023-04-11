Balikatan 2023 commences

MULTIMEDIA

PH, US launch largest ever joint drills

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Viber

MGEN Marvin L Licudine PA, Philippine Exercise Director, and US Exercise Director Representative Major General Eric Austin of the US Marine Corps pose for photos during the opening ceremonies of the Philippine-US Balikatan Exercises at the Tejeros Hall, AFP Commissioned Officers Club, Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Tuesday. Some 17,600 servicemen, including 5,400 from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and 12,200 US military personnel, will participate in the 38th Balikatan exercise this April.