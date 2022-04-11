Residents from Abuyog and Baybay, Leyte appeal for help

MULTIMEDIA

Rescue call from Abuyog and Baybay, Leyte after flooding and landslide

Photo courtesy of Hannah Cala Vitangcol

A man checks a damaged house after a landslide buried houses in Barangay Bunga, Baybay City, Leyte on Monday. Residents from Abuyog and Baybay City, Leyte sent calls for rescue for fear of people still trapped under the mud after heavy rains caused massive flooding and landslide in the area.