Residents from Abuyog and Baybay, Leyte appeal for help

MULTIMEDIA
Rescue call from Abuyog and Baybay, Leyte after flooding and landslide
Photo courtesy of Hannah Cala Vitangcol
Posted at Apr 11 2022 10:31 AM | Updated as of Apr 11 2022 12:45 PM
A man checks a damaged house after a landslide buried houses in Barangay Bunga, Baybay City, Leyte on Monday. Residents from Abuyog and Baybay City, Leyte sent calls for rescue for fear of people still trapped under the mud after heavy rains caused massive flooding and landslide in the area.
