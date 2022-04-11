MULTIMEDIA

'God knows Hudas not pay': A call for garnishment of unpaid Marcos tax

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of Akbayan Partylist picket outside the Department of Finance in Manila on Monday after submitting a letter-petition urging the DOF to garnish the bank accounts of the Marcos family as they continue to refuse to pay their estate tax amounting to 203 billion pesos. Filed a week before the deadline for annual income tax filing, garnishment is a legal process that allows a creditor to charge from the bank accounts of a debtor to deduct unpaid debts.