A salute for Filipino veterans

Rey Baniquet, PNA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. salutes a group of veterans during the commemoration of the 81st Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) with the theme “Kagitingan ng mga Beterano Pundasyon ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino” at Mt. Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan on Monday. In his speech, Marcos encouraged ordinary Filipinos "to have faith and look to the future with confidence, as they face everyday challenges" just like the heroes of Bataan.