Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Extreme shows of faith return on Good Friday

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2023 12:35 PM

Good Friday sees return of flagellants

A penitent lies down while self-flagellating during a local ritual meant to atone for sins in observance of Good Friday in Brgy. Bambang in Bulakan, Bulacan. Relaxed COVID-19 protocols in the country have seen a return of extreme shows of faith despite the Catholic church’s disapproval. 

Read More:  Holy Week   Lent   Good Friday   penitensiya   self-flagellation   Bulakan   Semana Santa 2023  