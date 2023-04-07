Good Friday sees return of flagellants

MULTIMEDIA

Extreme shows of faith return on Good Friday

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

A penitent lies down while self-flagellating during a local ritual meant to atone for sins in observance of Good Friday in Brgy. Bambang in Bulakan, Bulacan. Relaxed COVID-19 protocols in the country have seen a return of extreme shows of faith despite the Catholic church’s disapproval.