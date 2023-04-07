Good Friday sees return of flagellants

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Extreme shows of faith return on Good Friday Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 07 2023 12:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A penitent lies down while self-flagellating during a local ritual meant to atone for sins in observance of Good Friday in Brgy. Bambang in Bulakan, Bulacan. Relaxed COVID-19 protocols in the country have seen a return of extreme shows of faith despite the Catholic church’s disapproval. Read More: Holy Week Lent Good Friday penitensiya self-flagellation Bulakan Semana Santa 2023 /news/04/07/23/set-aside-differences-vp-duterte-urges-in-holy-week-message/overseas/04/07/23/we-need-to-know-who-says-china-has-more-on-covid-origin/sports/04/07/23/cambodia-agrees-to-redraw-mens-volleyball-in-sea-games/life/04/07/23/obra-ng-mga-pinoy-tampok-sa-asean-gallery-sa-indonesia/entertainment/04/07/23/gardo-versoza-now-out-of-hospital-after-heart-attack