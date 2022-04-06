Home  >  News

President Rodrigo Duterte presented with new P1,000 banknotes

Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo

Posted at Apr 06 2022 11:41 PM

New P1,000 bankotes launched

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte receives the uncut 50-outs of 1000-Piso Polymer Banknotes from Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III and the Chairman of the Monetary Board and Governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Benjamin Diokno during the presentation at the Malacañan Palace on Wednesday. The new plastic banknotes, which the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said are "smarter and stronger," will be released in phases this month. 

