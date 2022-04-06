New P1,000 bankotes launched

Home > News MULTIMEDIA President Rodrigo Duterte presented with new P1,000 banknotes Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo Posted at Apr 06 2022 11:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Rodrigo Roa Duterte receives the uncut 50-outs of 1000-Piso Polymer Banknotes from Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III and the Chairman of the Monetary Board and Governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Benjamin Diokno during the presentation at the Malacañan Palace on Wednesday. The new plastic banknotes, which the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said are "smarter and stronger," will be released in phases this month. LOOK: BSP launches new P1,000 'plastic' banknote featuring Philippine eagle Read More: Rodrigo Duterte Polymer banknote 1000 piso banknote new banknote Philippine money polymer 1000 pesos /sports/04/06/22/pvl-coach-hails-de-guzmans-playmaking-in-creamlines-win/entertainment/04/06/22/abs-cbn-films-head-says-gma-network-collaboration-a-great-beginning/entertainment/04/06/22/sino-si-nico-matugas-sa-buhay-ni-anji-salvacion/life/04/06/22/miss-universe-ph-names-32-finalists-for-2022-pageant/sports/04/06/22/pvl-petrogazzs-soltones-doubtful-for-game-2-of-finals