Binondo-Intramuros Bridge completed

MULTIMEDIA

Cleaning the recently completed Binondo-Intramuros Bridge

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Maintenance workers clean the area near the 680-meter steel arch Binondo-Intramuros Bridge on Tuesday. The bridge can serve around 30,000 motorists daily and is one of 2 bridge projects fully-funded by the Chinese government, along with the completed Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge.



