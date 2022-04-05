Home  >  News

Cleaning the recently completed Binondo-Intramuros Bridge

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2022 09:58 PM

Binondo-Intramuros Bridge completed

Maintenance workers clean the area near the 680-meter steel arch Binondo-Intramuros Bridge on Tuesday. The bridge can serve around 30,000 motorists daily and is one of 2 bridge projects fully-funded by the Chinese government, along with the completed Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge. 


 

