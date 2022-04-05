Binondo-Intramuros Bridge completed

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cleaning the recently completed Binondo-Intramuros Bridge Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 05 2022 09:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Maintenance workers clean the area near the 680-meter steel arch Binondo-Intramuros Bridge on Tuesday. The bridge can serve around 30,000 motorists daily and is one of 2 bridge projects fully-funded by the Chinese government, along with the completed Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge. Duterte says China, Philippines 'don’t have any quarrel, can talk about Spratlys' Binondo-Intramuros Bridge set to be completed this year Read More: Binondo-Intramuros bridge build build build Chinese grant China grant Binondo Intramuros Binondo Intramuros Bridge China Philippines China Philippines China /news/04/05/22/no-alert-level-0-until-covid-cases-dip-to-single-digit-duterte/sports/04/05/22/ateneo-dodges-upset-vs-gritty-nu-side/business/04/05/22/amazon-signs-on-launch-partners-for-space-internet/news/04/05/22/duterte-proposes-house-to-house-covid-19-vaccination/news/04/05/22/florida-governor-sued-over-dont-say-gay-law