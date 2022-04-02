Laging Handa

MULTIMEDIA

Girl Scouts receive COVID jabs at SM

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Girl Scouts of the Philippines receive their COVID-19 shots during a vaccination drive at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall on Saturday. Girl Scouts aged 5 to 17 years old can get their free COVID-19 shots at selected SM Malls nationwide this month, as part of the government’s National Vaccination Program.