Laging Handa

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Girl Scouts receive COVID jabs at SM George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 02 2022 04:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Girl Scouts of the Philippines receive their COVID-19 shots during a vaccination drive at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall on Saturday. Girl Scouts aged 5 to 17 years old can get their free COVID-19 shots at selected SM Malls nationwide this month, as part of the government’s National Vaccination Program. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 vaccine vaccination scouts GSP Girl Scouts of the Philippines SM /entertainment/04/02/22/watch-jay-r-sings-us-national-anthem-in-nba-game/overseas/04/02/22/pope-arrives-in-malta-in-mediterranean-mission/news/04/02/22/2-bata-nalunod-sa-irigasyon-sa-kalinga/overseas/04/02/22/japan-preps-for-hybrid-war-on-russias-invasion-of-ukraine/entertainment/04/02/22/madlang-pipol-balik-showtime-sa-birthday-special-ni-vice