Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Girl Scouts receive COVID jabs at SM

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 02 2022 04:10 PM

Laging Handa

Members of the Girl Scouts of the Philippines receive their COVID-19 shots during a vaccination drive at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall on Saturday. Girl Scouts aged 5 to 17 years old can get their free COVID-19 shots at selected SM Malls nationwide this month, as part of the government’s National Vaccination Program. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   vaccine   vaccination   scouts   GSP   Girl Scouts of the Philippines   SM  