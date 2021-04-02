MULTIMEDIA

Personal ‘pabasa’ at home

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Lolita Ocampo, 69, does a traditional "pabasa," the act of chanting the life and agony of Jesus Christ from the Bible practiced during Holy Week, alone in her house in Cutud, San Fernando, Pampanga on Friday. Devotees are finding different ways of practicing their faith following restrictions on church activities with the reimposition of the enhanced community quarantine to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.