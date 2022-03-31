Balikatan 2022 in Tarlac

MULTIMEDIA

Checking explosives during Balikatan 2022

US Air Forces forward observers use high-range binoculars to check a bomb fired during a combined arms live-fire exercise under Balikatan 2022 at the Crow Valley Gunnery Range in Camp O’ Donnell, Tarlac on Thursday. Balikatan is the most prominent annual military exercise between the Philippines and the United States and is designed to maintain and develop the security relationship between the two countries' armed forces.