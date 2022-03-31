Balikatan 2022 in Tarlac

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Checking explosives during Balikatan 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 31 2022 05:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber US Air Forces forward observers use high-range binoculars to check a bomb fired during a combined arms live-fire exercise under Balikatan 2022 at the Crow Valley Gunnery Range in Camp O’ Donnell, Tarlac on Thursday. Balikatan is the most prominent annual military exercise between the Philippines and the United States and is designed to maintain and develop the security relationship between the two countries' armed forces. Philippines, US to hold 'largest' Balikatan military exercises Read More: Balikatan Balikatan 2022 Camp O' Donnell Crow Valley Gunnery Range US Air Forces forward observers /business/03/31/22/panda-express-set-to-open-new-branch-in-sm-southmall/video/news/03/31/22/pnp-mulls-appealing-dismissed-case-vs-community-doctor/news/03/31/22/mga-protesta-sa-europa-kontra-sa-pag-atake-ng-russia-sa-ukraine-patuloy-pa-rin/sports/03/31/22/racela-laments-feus-struggles-against-dlsus-phillips/entertainment/03/31/22/bgyo-credits-fandoms-for-the-rise-of-p-pop