Anti-NPA rally at Plaza Miranda

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Former communist rebels and supporters hold a rally to denounce the alleged violence and human rights violations of the Communist Party of the Philippines on Wednesday at Plaza Miranda in Manila. The Kilusan ng Pagwawasto sa Kasaysayan (KPK), an anti-communist group, burned the flags of the CPP-NPA-NDF during the protest, coinciding with the 54th founding anniversary of the New Peoples Army.