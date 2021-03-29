Home > News MULTIMEDIA Casket with anti CPP-NPA slogan spotted on a bridge Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 29 2021 10:50 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A biker walks past a casket with anti CPP-NPA slogan placed at the Guadalupe Bridge in Makati Sunday evening. The CPP-NPA has belied accusations that it is kidnapping and recruiting children to join the armed struggle. The communist underground also condemned the relentless red-tagging of activists and journalists by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). ‘A big lie’: Reds blast Duterte’s kidnapping accusation vs NPA Read More: CPP-NPA red-tagging Guadalupe Bridge