NAIA Terminal 4 reopens for domestic flights

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Passengers queue at the check-in counters with the reopening of domestic flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 on Monday. Air Asia, Air Swift and CebGo flights resumed at the NAIA Terminal 4 nearly 2 years since its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.