MULTIMEDIA

NAIA Terminal 4 reopens for domestic flights

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 28 2022 02:08 PM

NAIA Terminal 4 reopens

Passengers queue at the check-in counters with the reopening of domestic flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 on Monday. Air Asia, Air Swift and CebGo flights resumed at the NAIA Terminal 4 nearly 2 years since its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

