Home > News MULTIMEDIA NAIA Terminal 4 reopens for domestic flights Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 28 2022 02:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Passengers queue at the check-in counters with the reopening of domestic flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 on Monday. Air Asia, Air Swift and CebGo flights resumed at the NAIA Terminal 4 nearly 2 years since its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 NAIA domestic flights /entertainment/03/28/22/cast-of-lyric-and-beat-wrap-filming-in-baguio/news/03/28/22/largest-balikatan-exercise-with-ph-not-a-show-of-force-us/sports/03/28/22/uaap-coach-not-pleased-after-nu-survives-adamson-rally/entertainment/03/28/22/pagkamatay-ni-keith-martin-sa-qc-iniimbestigahan/entertainment/03/28/22/cherry-pie-picache-son-nio-tria-get-matching-tattoos