Community well provides water for domestic use

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Residents fetch water from a community well for domestic use in Barangay Old Capitol in Quezon City on Tuesday. Some residents rely on mineral water refilling stations for drinking water as access to safe drinking water from taps are sometimes compromised due to the congested and exposed water lines and pipes in the community. On the eve of World Water Day, action needs to be taken to address the global water crisis of 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water.