Reparation, support to Malaya Lolas urged

PH government urged to provide reparation, social support to Malaya Lolas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of Malaya Lolas, victims of military sexual abuse by the Japanese army during World War II, meet with their legal counsel Atty. Virgie Suarez in Barangay Mapaniqui in Candaba, Pampanga on Sunday, days after the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) released its decision upholding justice for comfort women during World War II. Released on March 8, the UN CEDAW urged the Philippine government to provide reparation, social support & recognition to these victims.