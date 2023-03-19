Reparation, support to Malaya Lolas urged

MULTIMEDIA
PH government urged to provide reparation, social support to Malaya Lolas
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 19 2023 04:37 PM
Members of Malaya Lolas, victims of military sexual abuse by the Japanese army during World War II, meet with their legal counsel Atty. Virgie Suarez in Barangay Mapaniqui in Candaba, Pampanga on Sunday, days after the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) released its decision upholding justice for comfort women during World War II. Released on March 8, the UN CEDAW urged the Philippine government to provide reparation, social support & recognition to these victims.
- /sports/03/19/23/nba-brunson-return-inspires-knicks-to-win-over-nuggets
- /entertainment/03/19/23/tingnan-g-kapamilya-concert-dinumog-sa-abu-dhabi
- /sports/03/19/23/uaap-ateneo-snaps-4-game-slide-at-ups-expense
- /sports/03/19/23/angel-canino-on-tubu-malaki-respeto-ko-sa-kanya
- /entertainment/03/19/23/sarah-geronimo-debuts-himig-ng-puso-on-asap