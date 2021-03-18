Home > News MULTIMEDIA Quincentennial marker unveiled on Calicoan island Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo Posted at Mar 18 2021 10:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest President Rodrigo Duterte together with Ambassador of Spain to the Philippines Jorge Moragas Sanchez, Senator Bong Go, and Eastern Samar Gov. Ben Evardone lead the unveiling of the Quincentennial Marker during the 500th Anniversary of the Philippine Part in the First Circumnavigation of the World held at Veterans Park Calicoan Island in Guiuan town, Eastern Samar on Thursday. The marker is one of 34 placed by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines along the route of the first circumnavigation that took place in the country. Duterte marks 500 years since Magellan's landing, urges Pinoys to learn from history PH historical body unveils first-circumnavigation marker on Homonhon Read More: Quincentennial Marker 500 years First Circumnavigation of rhe World Veterans Park Calicoan Island Eastern Samar Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Spain Jorge Moragas Sanchez Bong Go Ben Evardone National Historical Commission of the Philippines multimedia multimedia photos /news/03/18/21/bagong-koalisyon-para-sa-halalan-inisa-isa-ang-kapalpakan-ng-duterte-admin/business/03/18/21/jan-catherine-sy-daughter-of-henry-jr-passes-away/entertainment/03/18/21/birthday-greeting-ni-maris-racal-kay-rico-blanco-usap-usapan-ng-netizens/news/03/18/21/duterte-on-de-lima-only-bitch-to-make-world-believe-shes-a-prisoner-of-conscience/video/business/03/18/21/ofw-remittances-bumaba-noong-enero-bsp