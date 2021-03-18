Home  >  News

Posted at Mar 18 2021 10:30 PM

Quincentennial marker unveiled on Calicoan island

President Rodrigo Duterte together with Ambassador of Spain to the Philippines Jorge Moragas Sanchez, Senator Bong Go, and Eastern Samar Gov. Ben Evardone lead the unveiling of the Quincentennial Marker during the 500th Anniversary of the Philippine Part in the First Circumnavigation of the World held at Veterans Park Calicoan Island in Guiuan town, Eastern Samar on Thursday. The marker is one of 34 placed by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines along the route of the first circumnavigation that took place in the country. 

