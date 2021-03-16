Home > News MULTIMEDIA PhilPost launches “1734 Murillo Velarde map” stamp ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 16 2021 02:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A Philippine Postal Corporation employee shows a 200mm x 220mm stamp of the 1734 Murillo Velarde map – the first scientific map of the Philippine archipelago - at the PhilPost office in Lawton, Manila City on Tuesday. The 300-year old map was used in the Hague proceedings to establish the territorial integrity of the West Philippine Sea. The stamp, titled "Murillo Velarde 1734 map-Carta Hydrographica de las Yslas Filipinas, Manila 1734," is available at P150 each. FROM THE ARCHIVES This queen of Philippine maps is historic proof of our rights over West Philippine Sea A wealth of stories from the Murillo-Velarde map Read More: 1734 Murillo Velarde map PhilPost Philippine Postal Corporation Murillo Velarde 1734 map-Carta Hydrographica de las Yslas Filipinas stamp /business/03/16/21/gsis-main-office-sa-pasay-isinara-matapos-may-mga-magpositibo-sa-covid-19/news/03/16/21/alamin-pwede-bang-magpabakuna-kontra-covid-ang-mga-senior-citizen-buntis-at-nagpapa-breastfeed/entertainment/03/16/21/mahal-na-mahal-kita-angel-locsin-professes-love-for-neil-arce-on-his-birthday/news/03/16/21/philippines-to-get-14-million-sinovac-covid-19-shots-this-march/sports/03/16/21/nba-lebron-james-triple-double-leads-lakers-to-rout-of-warriors