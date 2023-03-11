PCG rescues Japanese crew

MULTIMEDIA

PCG rescues MV Catriona's Japanese crew

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows coastguard rescuers on a rubber boat maneuvering next to a distressed Japanese ship in the waters of Mindoro island on Saturday. The PCG rescued five Japanese crew members on board the MV Catriona that encountered vessel listing while on their voyage from Japan to Davao.