PCG rescues Japanese crew

Home > News MULTIMEDIA

PCG rescues MV Catriona's Japanese crew

PCG Handout via EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 11 2023 11:58 AM

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows coastguard rescuers on a rubber boat maneuvering next to a distressed Japanese ship in the waters of Mindoro island on Saturday. The PCG rescued five Japanese crew members on board the MV Catriona that encountered vessel listing while on their voyage from Japan to Davao.