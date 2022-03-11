Greenpeace urges gov't to abandon nuclear plans

MULTIMEDIA

Greenpeace tells DOE 'Don't nuke our future'

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Security try to stop members of Greenpeace during a protest at the Department of Energy (DOE) headquarters in Taguig City on Friday as the group marks the 11th anniversary of the Fukushima Nuclear Disaster. The environmental activists are demanding the DOE to abandon its nuclear plans and “stop acting like a loyal minion of the nuclear industry, and instead serve the Filipino people by giving them energy security through clean and safe renewable energy.”