Friday rush hour is back

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 11 2022 08:28 PM

Commuters try to get a ride on public transportation on Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City during the rush hour on Friday. Despite warnings from health authorities, the number of people on the road is almost back to normal after the country downgraded the health alert status to Level 1. 

