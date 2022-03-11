Home > News MULTIMEDIA Friday rush hour is back Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 11 2022 08:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters try to get a ride on public transportation on Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City during the rush hour on Friday. Despite warnings from health authorities, the number of people on the road is almost back to normal after the country downgraded the health alert status to Level 1. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Traffic transportation rush hour commuters Alert Level 1 public /sports/03/11/22/mpl-revamped-lineup-lifts-bren-to-first-s9-win/life/03/11/22/jinkee-pacquiao-on-bashers-nagpre-pray-na-lang-ako/video/life/03/11/22/netizens-idinaan-sa-tiktok-ang-pagdaing-sa-oil-price-hikes/entertainment/03/11/22/nathan-juane-bagong-may-hawak-ng-gold-bars-sa-pbb/news/03/11/22/ka-leody-walden-nakipagdayalogo-sa-mga-magsasaka-sa-misamis-occ