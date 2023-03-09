Home  >  News

QC students join quarterly earthquake drill

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 09 2023 01:12 PM

QC students join quarterly earthquake drill

Students of President Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City leave their classrooms during an earthquake drill on Thursday. The first quarter national simultaneous earthquake drill is one of the government's efforts in promoting disaster resilience and preparedness among citizens. 

