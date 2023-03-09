Home > News MULTIMEDIA QC students join quarterly earthquake drill Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 09 2023 01:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students of President Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City leave their classrooms during an earthquake drill on Thursday. The first quarter national simultaneous earthquake drill is one of the government's efforts in promoting disaster resilience and preparedness among citizens. Read More: Pres. Corazon Aquino Elementary School Quezon City earthquake drill /life/03/09/23/art-in-the-park-returns-outdoors-after-three-years/classified-odd/03/09/23/3-arrested-for-licking-condiment-bottle-in-japan-sushi-restaurant/overseas/03/09/23/us-china-relationship-back-on-rocky-path/news/03/09/23/missing-cessna-plane-in-isabela-found/entertainment/03/09/23/trouble-follows-aniston-sandler-in-new-murder-mystery-2-clip