Celebrating 10 years of Moro-IP friendship in Bukidnon

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 09 2021 10:44 AM

Talaandig elders prepare the chickens for sacrifice during the ritual to commemorate the 10th year of Moro-IP Friendship in Songco, Lantapan town, Bukidnon on Monday. Drawing from that friendship, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao got the support from the lumads for a three-year extension until 2025. 

