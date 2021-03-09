Home > News MULTIMEDIA Celebrating 10 years of Moro-IP friendship in Bukidnon Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 09 2021 10:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Talaandig elders prepare the chickens for sacrifice during the ritual to commemorate the 10th year of Moro-IP Friendship in Songco, Lantapan town, Bukidnon on Monday. Drawing from that friendship, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao got the support from the lumads for a three-year extension until 2025. Read More: Moro-IP Friendship Songco Lantapan town Bukidnon Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao multimedia multimedia photos /news/03/09/21/pasig-begins-inoculating-health-workers-with-astrazenecas-covid-19-jabs/news/03/09/21/mas-pinahabang-curfew-ipatutupad-ng-caloocan-simula-marso-10/spotlight/03/09/21/year-on-who-says-covid-early-alarm-fell-on-some-deaf-ears/video/news/03/09/21/bayan-ng-alitagtag-sa-batangas-handa-na-sa-posibleng-pagsabog-ng-taal/business/03/09/21/4-million-filipinos-jobless-in-january-even-as-economy-further-reopens