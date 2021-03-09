MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating 10 years of Moro-IP friendship in Bukidnon

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Talaandig elders prepare the chickens for sacrifice during the ritual to commemorate the 10th year of Moro-IP Friendship in Songco, Lantapan town, Bukidnon on Monday. Drawing from that friendship, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao got the support from the lumads for a three-year extension until 2025.