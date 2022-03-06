MULTIMEDIA

Kakampink Higantes march in Angono, Rizal

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Volunteers and supporters of presidential aspirant, Vice President Leni Robredo in Angono, Rizal hold a parade dubbed "Higanteng Walk for Leni", on March 6, 2022, featuring giant paper mache puppets or Higantes, a popular symbol for the municipality.