Kakampink Higantes march in Angono, Rizal
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 06 2022 10:04 PM
Volunteers and supporters of presidential aspirant, Vice President Leni Robredo in Angono, Rizal hold a parade dubbed "Higanteng Walk for Leni", on March 6, 2022, featuring giant paper mache puppets or Higantes, a popular symbol for the municipality.
