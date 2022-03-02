UST shows support for Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA

UST Main Building in Ukraine's colors

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The UST Main Building in Manila is lit in blue and yellow to express solidarity with the people and Church of Ukraine, on Wednesday. Other countries in Southeast Asia like Singapore and Indonesia have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while the Philippines has called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and expressed concerns over the safety of Filipinos fleeing from the war-stricken eastern European country.