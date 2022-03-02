UST shows support for Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA
UST Main Building in Ukraine's colors
Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 02 2022 09:40 PM
The UST Main Building in Manila is lit in blue and yellow to express solidarity with the people and Church of Ukraine, on Wednesday. Other countries in Southeast Asia like Singapore and Indonesia have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while the Philippines has called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and expressed concerns over the safety of Filipinos fleeing from the war-stricken eastern European country.
- /video/business/03/05/22/agri-industry-group-to-govt-scrap-vat-fuel-excise-tax
- /sports/03/05/22/nba-bucks-knocks-off-bulls-for-3rd-straight-win
- /sports/03/05/22/nba-high-scoring-start-boosts-wolves-past-thunder
- /news/03/05/22/navotas-mayor-tiangco-to-support-marcos-uniteam
- /sports/03/05/22/nba-balanced-attack-guides-magic-past-raptors