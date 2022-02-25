'Never Again' echoes in EDSA revolution anniversary

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Never Again': People Power revolution commemorated Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 25 2022 10:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Supporters of presidential candidate Leni Robredo and running mate Kiko Pangilinan light candles spelling the words NEVER AGAIN, in reference to the possible return of the Marcoses to power during a gathering held to commemorate the People Power Revolution which ousted Ferdinand Marcos Sr. 36 years ago, at the People Power monument in Quezon City on Friday. The namesake of the dictator, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is currently running for the country’s highest post in the coming national elections with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte. Posibleng pagbabalik-Palasyo ni Marcos iprinotesta sa People Power anniversary Tsek.PH: Fake news tungkol sa martial law, People Power mas lumaganap Read More: Never Again EDSA People Power Marcos revolution dictator ousted 36th year EDSA anniversary Ferdinand Marcos People Power revolution EDSA revolt /sports/02/25/22/ancajas-chases-history-in-10th-title-defense-vs-unbeaten-martinez/life/02/25/22/susan-vilma-nora-gloria-honored-to-be-commemorated-on-ph-stamps/entertainment/02/25/22/ely-backs-leni-opm-icon-tweaks-lyrics-for-campaign/overseas/02/25/22/russia-willing-to-hold-high-level-talks-with-ukraine-putin-tells-xi/overseas/02/25/22/pope-visits-russian-embassy-to-express-concern-over-war