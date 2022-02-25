'Never Again' echoes in EDSA revolution anniversary

MULTIMEDIA

'Never Again': People Power revolution commemorated

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Supporters of presidential candidate Leni Robredo and running mate Kiko Pangilinan light candles spelling the words NEVER AGAIN, in reference to the possible return of the Marcoses to power during a gathering held to commemorate the People Power Revolution which ousted Ferdinand Marcos Sr. 36 years ago, at the People Power monument in Quezon City on Friday. The namesake of the dictator, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is currently running for the country’s highest post in the coming national elections with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte.