Traffic congestion back in EDSA

MULTIMEDIA

EDSA traffic back as MMDA mulls expansion of number coding scheme

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pedestrians pass through a heavily congested EDSA traffic in Makati City on Thursday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is mulling expanding the number coding scheme in anticipation of heavier traffic as the capital region readies for a possible de-escalation to Alert Level 1 following the country’s low fresh COVID-19 cases.