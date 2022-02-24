Traffic congestion back in EDSA

Home > News MULTIMEDIA EDSA traffic back as MMDA mulls expansion of number coding scheme George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 24 2022 08:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pedestrians pass through a heavily congested EDSA traffic in Makati City on Thursday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is mulling expanding the number coding scheme in anticipation of heavier traffic as the capital region readies for a possible de-escalation to Alert Level 1 following the country’s low fresh COVID-19 cases. Metro Manila 'ripe' for COVID-19 Alert Level 1, based on metrics: Duque Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Alert Level 1 EDSA EDSA traffic traffic traffic congestion MMDA motorists pedestrians number coding number coding scheme /video/news/02/24/22/uniteam-campaign-rally-sa-iloilo-school-di-natuloy/sports/02/24/22/badminton-pedrosa-survives-mvp-cups-group-of-death/sports/02/24/22/mma-confident-andrade-predicts-round-1-win-vs-pacatiw/overseas/02/24/22/nato-to-step-up-deterrence-measures-after-russian-attack/spotlight/02/24/22/southeast-asians-back-new-nature-goals-as-nations-bide-time