MULTIMEDIA

'Daang Krus tungo sa Katarungan'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Families of extra-judicial killing victims along with parishioners of the San Isidro Labrador Parish hold the Way of the Cross for justice, with sites of the victims' deaths as stations of the Cross in Barangay Pinyahan in Quezon City on Wednesday. The group marked the 4th year of detention of Senator Leila De Lima, who was charged with 3 drug charges with one recently dismissed by a Muntinlupa court.

