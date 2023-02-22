Home > News MULTIMEDIA Filipino Catholics observe Ash Wednesday 2023 Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Posted at Feb 22 2023 09:48 AM | Updated as of Feb 22 2023 10:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Catholic woman receives an ash marking of the holy cross on the forehead during holy Mass in observance of Ash Wednesday at a church in Quezon City. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the 40-day Lenten period in the Catholic calendar. Read More: Ash Wednesday Filipino Catholics Quezon City /life/02/23/23/musa-dti-bring-more-philippine-fabrics-to-new-york/life/02/23/23/filipina-designer-blm-co-founder-raise-awareness-on-incarceration-of-black-women/business/02/23/23/metrobank-net-income-up-48-percent-to-p328b/spotlight/02/23/23/james-webb-telescope-uncovers-giant-galaxies-near-big-bang/video/news/02/23/23/drug-suspects-may-be-behind-adiong-ambush-pnp