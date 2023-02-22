Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Filipino Catholics observe Ash Wednesday 2023

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Posted at Feb 22 2023 09:48 AM | Updated as of Feb 22 2023 10:02 AM

Filipino Catholics observe Ash Wednesday 2023

A Catholic woman receives an ash marking of the holy cross on the forehead during holy Mass in observance of Ash Wednesday at a church in Quezon City. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the 40-day Lenten period in the Catholic calendar. 

Read More:  Ash Wednesday   Filipino Catholics   Quezon City  