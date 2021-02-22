Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rainbow under a pink sky Gerry Baldo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 22 2021 09:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A rainbow appears under the pink sky before sundown on Monday at the North Luzon Expressway near Guiguinto, Bulacan. The rare combination of the meteorological phenomena enthralled motorists traveling along the highway. Read More: rainbow pink sky NLEX heaven meteorological /overseas/02/22/21/11-more-overseas-filipinos-sick-with-covid-19-total-cases-now-over-14800/news/02/22/21/ph-drops-to-6th-spot-from-4th-on-global-web-threat-detections-report/overseas/02/22/21/gaza-launches-covid-19-vaccinations-with-just-22000-doses/business/02/22/21/jay-z-sells-half-his-champagne-brand-to-lvmh/business/02/22/21/biden-to-revise-small-business-loans-to-reach-smaller-minority-firms