Rainbow under a pink sky

Gerry Baldo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2021 09:00 PM

A rainbow appears under the pink sky before sundown on Monday at the North Luzon Expressway near Guiguinto, Bulacan. The rare combination of the meteorological phenomena enthralled motorists traveling along the highway. 

