IP group receives disturbance fees for Kaliwa Dam Proj.

Dumagat-Remontados group receives 'disturbance fees' for Kaliwa Dam Project

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Representatives of a group of Dumagat-Remontados communities from Tanay, Rizal and General Nakar, Quezon conduct a thanksgiving ritual prior to receiving “disturbance fees” for the New Centennial Water Source - Kaliwa Dam Project at the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System office in Quezon City on Tuesday. The fees are in compensation to affected IP communities by the construction of Kaliwa Dam after giving their Free and Prior Informed Consent according to the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples.

A separate group of Dumagat-Remontados opposed to the construction of the dam is questioning the propriety of the payment of the disturbance fees.