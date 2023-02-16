MULTIMEDIA

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits Masbate anew

Courtesy of Roy Villanueva, PDRRMO Masbate

Patients in Masbate Provincial Hospital are brought outside after a 6.0-magnitude predawn earthquake that hit Masbate on Thursday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tectonic tremor occurred at 2:10 a.m. approximately 11 km southwest of Batuan and was felt in Masbate City as intensity 7.

