Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits Masbate anew Courtesy of Roy Villanueva, PDRRMO Masbate Posted at Feb 16 2023 08:02 AM | Updated as of Feb 16 2023 08:36 AM Patients in Masbate Provincial Hospital are brought outside after a 6.0-magnitude predawn earthquake that hit Masbate on Thursday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tectonic tremor occurred at 2:10 a.m. approximately 11 km southwest of Batuan and was felt in Masbate City as intensity 7.