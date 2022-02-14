Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

‘Comelec, walang puso’: Martial law victims call for disqualification of BBM

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2022 01:06 PM

Martial law victims call for Marcos disqualification

Members of CARMMA, Bayan Muna, Karapatan and Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto hold a protest outside the Commission on Election on February 14, 2022, against the junking of the disqualification case against presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Protesters condemned the Comelec First Division ruling to junk the disqualification petitions against Marcos, saying it is an injustice to all the victims of martial law during the Marcos regime.

