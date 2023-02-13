Stop Kaliwa Dam project’

MULTIMEDIA
IP representatives say ‘No to Kaliwa Dam’
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 13 2023 04:34 PM
Representatives of the Dumagat-Remontado communities in Quezon and Rizal, along with environmental groups express opposition to the Kaliwa Dam project during a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, ahead of a planned march from Gen. Nakar, Quezon to Malacañang Palace. The group called on concerned government agencies to pursue better, sustainable, and long-term solutions to water security, human welfare, and environmental protection.
- /entertainment/02/13/23/nikko-natividad-gets-new-car-from-wife-as-birthday-gift
- /news/02/13/23/p521-m-illegal-drugs-seized-from-jan-1-to-feb-11-pnp
- /sports/02/13/23/hurts-left-empty-handed-despite-record-breaking-display
- /entertainment/02/13/23/toni-fowler-emosyonal-sa-pagbabalik-sa-its-showtime
- /entertainment/02/13/23/john-estrada-explains-why-viewers-love-coco-martin