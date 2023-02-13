Stop Kaliwa Dam project’

MULTIMEDIA

IP representatives say ‘No to Kaliwa Dam’

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Representatives of the Dumagat-Remontado communities in Quezon and Rizal, along with environmental groups express opposition to the Kaliwa Dam project during a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, ahead of a planned march from Gen. Nakar, Quezon to Malacañang Palace. The group called on concerned government agencies to pursue better, sustainable, and long-term solutions to water security, human welfare, and environmental protection.