Boracay welcomes tourists under looser restrictions

Tourists flock to Boracay amid scaled-back COVID-19 restrictions

ABS-CBN News

Tourists on Saturday enjoy the beach at Boracay’s Station 2, which has been put under scaled-back COVID-19 restrictions in a bid to jumpstart the tourism sector ravaged by the virus. According to the Department of Tourism, 99.30 percent of tourism workers have been fully immunized against COVID-19 as of February 4.

