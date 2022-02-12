Home  >  News

Tourists flock to Boracay amid scaled-back COVID-19 restrictions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 12 2022 03:31 PM

Boracay welcomes tourists under looser restrictions

Tourists on Saturday enjoy the beach at Boracay’s Station 2, which has been put under scaled-back COVID-19 restrictions in a bid to jumpstart the tourism sector ravaged by the virus. According to the Department of Tourism, 99.30 percent of tourism workers have been fully immunized against COVID-19 as of February 4.

