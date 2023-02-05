Southern Chile hit with wildfires

MULTIMEDIA

Southern Chile hit with wildfire

Pablo Hidalgo, EPA-EFE

A view on a yellow sky and smoke during a wild fire near the city of Santa Juana, Chile, in this photos taken on February 3, 2023 released on Saturday. The wildfire, which coincides with a long drought and unprecedented heatwave in Chile’s southern regions, destroyed more than 45,000 hectares of land and hundreds homes prompting evacuations in dozens of municipalities.