Tightened security at Manuel A. Roxas High School

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Security officers from the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety use metal detectors to check the bags of students at Manuel A. Roxas High School in Quezon City Wednesday. The increased security measure in the school is in response to the recent cases of violence in campuses, with the recent case a 13-year old stabbed to death by a classmate at Culiat High School on January 20.